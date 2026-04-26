Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,537 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 9,505 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in Intel by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 50,697 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Research Partners upped their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.90 to $60.30 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $72.98.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Zinsner bought 5,882 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,514,160. This represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Trading Up 23.3%

INTC opened at $82.37 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $85.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day moving average of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $411.44 billion, a PE ratio of -132.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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