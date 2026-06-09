Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195,546 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 46,799 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $109,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas boosted its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.25.

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O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $89.02 on Tuesday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The stock has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.71 and a 200 day moving average of $93.58.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.35 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O'Reilly Automotive

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $7,833,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,013.20. This trade represents a 97.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,163,750. This represents a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Further Reading

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