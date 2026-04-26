Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 90,969 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 429.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,156 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 90,969 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $9,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,195,189.65. This trade represents a 54.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $1,355,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,861,469. This trade represents a 21.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,560 shares of company stock worth $26,243,062. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of MRVL opened at $164.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.78 and a 1 year high of $170.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.42. The firm has a market cap of $143.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.83.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Marvell Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $122.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marvell Technology

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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