Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,591 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,668 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $13,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 476.2% in the fourth quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $402.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $356.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $160.50 and a 1 year high of $409.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 46.97%.The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9503 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is 24.96%.

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 9,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $506,222.43. This trade represents a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, January 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Dbs Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $404.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

See Also

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