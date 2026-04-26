Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.57 Million Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,007 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $8,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 141.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 153.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $11,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 5.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Freedom Capital raised shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,504.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,457.70 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $651.46 and a 52 week high of $1,547.22. The firm has a market cap of $573.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.88. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $1,401.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,236.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $3.1771 per share. This is a positive change from ASML's previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. ASML's payout ratio is 23.24%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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