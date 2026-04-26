Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 62,062 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 396.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,735 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 62,062 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $13,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Generali Investments Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 13,878 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,392 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $7,941,000 after buying an additional 16,724 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 366,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $62,723,000 after buying an additional 29,989 shares in the last quarter. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,487 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,339,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 results beat expectations (EPS $1.47, revenue $5.84B) and management gave strong FY guidance tied to AI demand — investors view this as confirmation of a multi-year WFE upcycle. Earnings & press coverage

Q3 results beat expectations (EPS $1.47, revenue $5.84B) and management gave strong FY guidance tied to AI demand — investors view this as confirmation of a multi-year WFE upcycle. Positive Sentiment: Major analysts have lifted price targets across the board (examples: TD Cowen $340, Susquehanna $385, JPMorgan $315, BofA $330), signaling upgraded revenue and margin forecasts driven by AI memory and logic chip spending. Analyst target upgrades

Major analysts have lifted price targets across the board (examples: TD Cowen $340, Susquehanna $385, JPMorgan $315, BofA $330), signaling upgraded revenue and margin forecasts driven by AI memory and logic chip spending. Positive Sentiment: Several bank research notes reiterated buy/outperform ratings and sizable upside, reinforcing momentum and prompting institutional buyers to add exposure. Deutsche Bank price target raise

Several bank research notes reiterated buy/outperform ratings and sizable upside, reinforcing momentum and prompting institutional buyers to add exposure. Neutral Sentiment: Broad market action (Dow slip while Nasdaq gains) and strong moves in other chip names (Intel, AMD, Arm) contributed to sector flow into semiconductor-equipment names including LRCX. Market breadth coverage

Broad market action (Dow slip while Nasdaq gains) and strong moves in other chip names (Intel, AMD, Arm) contributed to sector flow into semiconductor-equipment names including LRCX. Neutral Sentiment: Not all firms moved to buy: a few kept neutral/equal-weight stances (e.g., Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas), showing some analysts want to see more cycles of delivery before upgrading conviction. Morgan Stanley note

Not all firms moved to buy: a few kept neutral/equal-weight stances (e.g., Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas), showing some analysts want to see more cycles of delivery before upgrading conviction. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns: commentary and analysis warn the stock reflects a lot of AI upside already — some investors may view multiple and momentum as stretched, which could amplify pullbacks on any growth-slow surprises. Valuation caution analysis

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.50, for a total value of $930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 54,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,718,912.50. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC boosted their target price on Lam Research from $221.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Lam Research from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $284.49.

Get Our Latest Report on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $267.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.99 and a 200-day moving average of $198.24. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $275.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $334.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.78.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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