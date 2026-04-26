Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Acquires 4,719 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 98.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,494 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,833,127 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,980,614,000 after buying an additional 168,171 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,759,419 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,401,448,000 after acquiring an additional 541,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,935,893 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,171,445,000 after acquiring an additional 130,173 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,591,542 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,516,692,000 after acquiring an additional 544,750 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,687,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,984,783,000 after acquiring an additional 229,237 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president owned 9,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $506,222.43. This represents a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Freedom Capital upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $402.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.51. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $160.50 and a 52-week high of $409.49. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $356.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 46.97%.The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9503 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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