CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Purchased by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 95.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,402 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after purchasing an additional 26,059 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH's holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,432 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 79,340 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 28,953 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678,558 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $51,156,000 after acquiring an additional 75,603 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,844,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 35,481 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 12,849 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $96.97 on Wednesday. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.50 and a 1-year high of $98.43. The company has a market capitalization of $123.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. CVS Health's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.18%.

Key CVS Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target on CVS to $115 from $100 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence that the shares can still move higher. UBS adjusts price target on CVS Health to $115 from $100, maintains buy rating

UBS raised its price target on CVS to $115 from $100 and reiterated a rating, signaling confidence that the shares can still move higher. Positive Sentiment: The company continues to highlight growth initiatives, including expanded GLP-1 access, new AI and patient-care programs, and a new CFO appointment for its health care delivery business, all of which suggest ongoing investment in operational execution. CVS Health valuation check as GLP-1 access expands and PBM scrutiny intensifies

The company continues to highlight growth initiatives, including expanded GLP-1 access, new AI and patient-care programs, and a new CFO appointment for its health care delivery business, all of which suggest ongoing investment in operational execution. Positive Sentiment: CVS also received recognition for technology that improves medication safety and patient care, reinforcing its push to position itself as a broader health services company rather than only a pharmacy chain. CVS Health recognized for technology that improves medication safety and patient care

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $187,345,164.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,213,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at $586,842,501.45. The trade was a 24.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

Further Reading

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