CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,278,204 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 55,533 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of CVS Health worth $101,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 50,893 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 293.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 10,224 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Collar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Collar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 58,877 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $187,345,164.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,213,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $586,842,501.45. This trade represents a 24.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

CVS Health News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target on CVS Health to $108 from $102 and kept a Buy rating, signaling continued upside potential for the shares. Article Title

Truist raised its price target on CVS Health to $108 from $102 and kept a rating, signaling continued upside potential for the shares. Positive Sentiment: CVS was highlighted by Zacks as a strong value stock and a name attracting investor attention, which can reinforce bullish sentiment around the shares. Article Title

CVS was highlighted by Zacks as a strong value stock and a name attracting investor attention, which can reinforce bullish sentiment around the shares. Positive Sentiment: CVS Health is leveraging AI in pharmacy dispensing, suggesting efficiency gains and a push to improve operations over time. Article Title

CVS Health is leveraging AI in pharmacy dispensing, suggesting efficiency gains and a push to improve operations over time. Neutral Sentiment: CVS published a company update about helping seniors navigate digital-first health care, which is positive for its brand but not likely to move the stock on its own. Article Title

CVS published a company update about helping seniors navigate digital-first health care, which is positive for its brand but not likely to move the stock on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary noted CVS is attracting investor attention and compared its dividend profile with UnitedHealth, but this was largely discussion-oriented rather than a new catalyst. Article Title

Market commentary noted CVS is attracting investor attention and compared its dividend profile with UnitedHealth, but this was largely discussion-oriented rather than a new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: CVS faces a lawsuit alleging it pocketed $250 million in drug savings meant for uninsured patients, adding legal and reputational overhang. Article Title

CVS faces a lawsuit alleging it pocketed $250 million in drug savings meant for uninsured patients, adding legal and reputational overhang. Negative Sentiment: Eli Lilly said it won back CVS Health’s support on GLP-1 access, reversing Novo Nordisk’s advantage; the headline is more about Lilly, but it suggests CVS is still central to intense pricing and access battles in weight-loss drugs. Article Title

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.50 and a 1 year high of $98.43. The company has a market cap of $114.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.44 and a 200-day moving average of $79.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. CVS Health's payout ratio is 117.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVS

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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