De Lisle Partners LLP Purchases New Stake in Sanmina Corporation $SANM

De Lisle Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,000 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,604,000.

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Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Amundi bought a new position in Sanmina during the first quarter valued at about $391,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Sanmina by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,968 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Sanmina during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 10.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 126,287 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $9,621,000 after buying an additional 12,061 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 572.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,846 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 67,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

In other Sanmina news, Director David V. Hedley III sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.52, for a total transaction of $109,760.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,619,179.52. This represents a 6.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan P. Faust sold 10,076 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $2,678,200.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,466,600. This trade represents a 11.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,509 shares of company stock valued at $35,699,476. Insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SANM. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sanmina from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sanmina from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanmina has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $150.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sanmina

Sanmina Price Performance

NASDAQ SANM opened at $255.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. Sanmina Corporation has a 52 week low of $85.66 and a 52 week high of $288.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $213.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.00.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company's revenue was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sanmina has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.750-11.350 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sanmina Corporation will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

Further Reading

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