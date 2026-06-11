Deutsche Bank AG Buys 226,088 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,795,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 226,088 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.43% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $474,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 13,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Novem Group now owns 6,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.5%

BMY stock opened at $55.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $113.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $62.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day moving average of $56.79.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.31.

View Our Latest Report on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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