Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 181.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,308 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 29,192 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,546 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company's stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $156.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $163.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Emerson Electric

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $811,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 281,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,047,851.76. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $141.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $118.48 and a 52 week high of $165.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.73.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.27%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Emerson Electric, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Emerson Electric wasn't on the list.

While Emerson Electric currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here