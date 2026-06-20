Entegris, Inc. $ENTG Shares Bought by Montanaro Asset Management Ltd

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) by 115.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,700 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the quarter. Entegris makes up 2.5% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of Entegris worth $8,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $644,841,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Entegris by 1,721.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,173,165 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $200,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,869 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Entegris by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,167,857 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $292,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $158,669,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth $132,741,000.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 19,893 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $2,642,586.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 69,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,171,007.92. This trade represents a 22.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 3,569 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $512,472.71. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,394.43. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,867 shares of company stock worth $15,215,629. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG opened at $178.77 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.97 and a 52-week high of $180.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 103.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.37. The firm's fifty day moving average is $143.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $808.72 million. Entegris had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Entegris's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Entegris from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $154.33.

View Our Latest Report on Entegris

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

Further Reading

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