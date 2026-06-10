Erste Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,326 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,126 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ExxonMobil by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,009,194 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $241,786,000 after purchasing an additional 354,333 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 907,277 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $109,182,000 after acquiring an additional 198,772 shares in the last quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 209,200 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $25,175,000 after acquiring an additional 127,400 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Finally, Landing Point Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Landing Point Financial Group LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ExxonMobil Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $148.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $105.53 and a 52 week high of $176.41. The firm's fifty day moving average is $153.25 and its 200 day moving average is $141.89. The company has a market cap of $616.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.16.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Insider Activity at ExxonMobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of ExxonMobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,662,782. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $165.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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