Erste Asset Management GmbH Purchases 12,530 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,197 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 758,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $139,331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,307,580 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $240,242,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 555,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $96,321,000 after acquiring an additional 50,808 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 58,151 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 23,177 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,347,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of TXN opened at $288.63 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.73 and a 12 month high of $331.51. The firm's 50 day moving average is $265.57 and its 200-day moving average is $218.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $267.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Key Texas Instruments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,465,176.86. Following the sale, the vice president owned 24,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,235.74. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at $26,337,928.50. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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