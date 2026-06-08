Fiera Capital Corp Has $178.71 Million Position in Linde PLC $LIN

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,119 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 61,056 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.09% of Linde worth $178,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth $25,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth $29,000. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth $29,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 68 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. DZ Bank downgraded Linde from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Linde from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Linde from $552.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $541.91.

View Our Latest Report on Linde

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIN opened at $507.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.37. The company has a market capitalization of $234.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $387.78 and a 12 month high of $521.28.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The firm's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Linde's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,357 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.79, for a total value of $2,094,802.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,643,729.02. This represents a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total value of $3,111,800.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,151 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,890,227.77. This represents a 44.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Linde Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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