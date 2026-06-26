First Solar, Inc. $FSLR Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR - Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,718 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock after selling 8,681 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.22% of First Solar worth $46,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in First Solar by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 9,044 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Solar by 50.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 84.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 18,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at First Solar

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 4,815 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.43, for a total value of $1,191,375.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 89,033 shares in the company, valued at $22,029,435.19. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 420 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total transaction of $90,564.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 10,896 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,349,504.48. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 32,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,014,105 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

First Solar Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $248.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.06. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.54 and a 12-month high of $320.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 30.73%.First Solar's revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on First Solar from $300.00 to $243.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $205.00 to $187.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. DZ Bank raised shares of First Solar to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of First Solar from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $249.78.

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Key Stories Impacting First Solar

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted First Solar as a strong growth stock, pointing to its capacity expansion and innovation efforts as reasons investors may remain constructive on the long-term story.

Zacks highlighted First Solar as a strong growth stock, pointing to its capacity expansion and innovation efforts as reasons investors may remain constructive on the long-term story. Positive Sentiment: Another Zacks note said First Solar is accelerating growth through manufacturing expansion and next-generation solar technology, reinforcing the company’s competitive positioning in solar manufacturing.

Another Zacks note said First Solar is accelerating growth through manufacturing expansion and next-generation solar technology, reinforcing the company’s competitive positioning in solar manufacturing. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data released during the day showed no reported short interest, offering little clear directional signal for the stock.

Short-interest data released during the day showed no reported short interest, offering little clear directional signal for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or promoted a class action lawsuit against First Solar and certain officers, alleging federal securities law violations for investors who bought shares between February 26, 2025 and February 24, 2026. These developments can weigh on sentiment by increasing legal and headline risk. Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against First Solar, Inc. and Certain Officers - FSLR

Multiple law firms announced or promoted a class action lawsuit against First Solar and certain officers, alleging federal securities law violations for investors who bought shares between February 26, 2025 and February 24, 2026. These developments can weigh on sentiment by increasing legal and headline risk. Negative Sentiment: Additional investor-rights firms, including Rosen, Portnoy, Robbins, Schall, Gainey McKenna, Bronstein, and DJS, issued notices tied to the lawsuit or launched investigations, increasing the chance of prolonged litigation-related pressure on First Solar shares.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc NASDAQ: FSLR is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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