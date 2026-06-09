Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 7,520 Welltower Inc. $WELL

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,520 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 3.5% in the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 3.8% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Welltower by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,279 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Welltower by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Welltower Price Performance

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $199.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.96. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.60 and a 12 month high of $221.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.99, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 11.96%.The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Welltower's payout ratio is presently 146.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on WELL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Welltower from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Welltower from $204.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Welltower from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Welltower from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Welltower from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $231.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WELL

About Welltower

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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