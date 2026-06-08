Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.24 Billion Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,641,979 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,237,527 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 3.96% of Ingersoll Rand worth $1,239,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 55.3% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,492 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $2,683,296.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 209,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,438,992. This represents a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on IR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price target on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $72.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.20. The stock's 50-day moving average is $77.55 and its 200-day moving average is $82.80. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $68.07 and a one year high of $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 7.54%.The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand's revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Ingersoll Rand's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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