Franklin Resources Inc. Has $500.81 Million Stock Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,593 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 98,896 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.67% of Transdigm Group worth $500,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 187 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Transdigm Group by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Transdigm Group Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,205.12 on Tuesday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,123.61 and a 1-year high of $1,623.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,204.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,280.00. The company has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.11 earnings per share. Transdigm Group's revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total value of $4,500,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,724. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.05, for a total value of $12,290,622.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,138,801.40. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 42,096 shares of company stock worth $51,417,454 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,575.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Transdigm Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,524.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TDG

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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