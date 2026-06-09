Franklin Resources Inc. Has $586.51 Million Position in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,514,642 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 737,130 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 4.98% of BJ's Wholesale Club worth $586,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company's stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in BJ's Wholesale Club by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BJ's Wholesale Club by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the company's stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in BJ's Wholesale Club by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the company's stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company's stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BJ shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on BJ's Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair reissued a "mixed" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $105.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club stock opened at $91.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.09. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.65 and a 12-month high of $115.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 2.62%.The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $728,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 306,330 shares in the company, valued at $27,882,156.60. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $186,939.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,346,785.11. The trade was a 12.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

See Also

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