Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM - Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,555,304 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 655,033 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 7.05% of PulteGroup worth $1,589,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $466,653,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,623,917 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $478,828,000 after buying an additional 424,011 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,755,241 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $185,108,000 after buying an additional 202,870 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,703,049 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $225,024,000 after buying an additional 930,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,139 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $184,115,000 after buying an additional 116,736 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In related news, COO Matthew William Koart sold 7,457 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $894,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,372,000. This trade represents a 20.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lila Snyder sold 3,339 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $391,264.02. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $414,817.20. This trade represents a 48.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on PulteGroup from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research upgraded PulteGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore increased their price target on PulteGroup from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $118.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.08 and a 200 day moving average of $124.03. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.27 and a 12 month high of $144.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.01). PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. PulteGroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.06%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc NYSE: PHM is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

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