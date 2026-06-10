Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 18,287 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,458 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 18,287 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.57% of Fair Isaac worth $229,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 464 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% in the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,750.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,770.00 to $1,528.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,325.00 to $1,225.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,619.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,224.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,112.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,371.67. Fair Isaac Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $870.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,998.01.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.03 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $691.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.21 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.81 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38.06 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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