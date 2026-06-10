Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 3,438,834 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,762,062 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 3,438,834 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.30% of CVS Health worth $298,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 905,715 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $62,474,000 after acquiring an additional 134,535 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,121,377 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $77,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 585,073 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $40,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 25.0% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,609,404 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $111,017,000 after acquiring an additional 119,439 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $96.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.50 and a 52 week high of $98.43. The firm's fifty day moving average is $85.19 and its 200 day moving average is $80.32. The company has a market cap of $123.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health's payout ratio is presently 117.18%.

Trending Headlines about CVS Health

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target on CVS to $115 from $100 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence that the shares can still move higher. UBS adjusts price target on CVS Health to $115 from $100, maintains buy rating

UBS raised its price target on CVS to $115 from $100 and reiterated a rating, signaling confidence that the shares can still move higher. Positive Sentiment: The company continues to highlight growth initiatives, including expanded GLP-1 access, new AI and patient-care programs, and a new CFO appointment for its health care delivery business, all of which suggest ongoing investment in operational execution. CVS Health valuation check as GLP-1 access expands and PBM scrutiny intensifies

The company continues to highlight growth initiatives, including expanded GLP-1 access, new AI and patient-care programs, and a new CFO appointment for its health care delivery business, all of which suggest ongoing investment in operational execution. Positive Sentiment: CVS also received recognition for technology that improves medication safety and patient care, reinforcing its push to position itself as a broader health services company rather than only a pharmacy chain. CVS Health recognized for technology that improves medication safety and patient care

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $100.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $187,345,164.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,213,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,842,501.45. The trade was a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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