Golden State Equity Partners Acquires 2,138 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,527 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners' holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 2,956 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 9,494 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 95,768 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,103,000 after acquiring an additional 32,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbend Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $402.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business's 50 day moving average price is $356.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $160.50 and a 52 week high of $409.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 46.97%.The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at $506,222.43. This trade represents a 12.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $404.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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