HB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,579 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,309 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Alpine Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in Synopsys by 89.3% in the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 1,250.0% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $500.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $426.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.18 and a 1-year high of $651.73. The company has a market cap of $95.94 billion, a PE ratio of 77.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.21. Synopsys had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 13.76%.The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $600.00 price target on shares of Synopsys and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $560.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. HSBC downgraded Synopsys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $455.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $531.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNPS

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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