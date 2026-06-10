Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 20,300 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG - Free Report) by 78.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 20,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in PPG Industries were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 6,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company's stock.

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PPG Industries Trading Up 3.1%

PPG opened at $116.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.42. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.39 and a fifty-two week high of $133.43.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 21.68%. PPG Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. PPG Industries's payout ratio is 40.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPG has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $121.79.

View Our Latest Report on PPG

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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