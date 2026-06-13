HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Invests $19.06 Million in Ford Motor Company $F

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,452,916 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $19,062,000. Ford Motor comprises 1.2% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,903 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 55.4% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company's stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79. Ford Motor Company has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $43.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.66 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Zacks Research lowered Ford Motor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.63.

Read Our Latest Report on F

Ford Motor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

Further Reading

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