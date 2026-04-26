Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,872 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.8% of Huntleigh Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 476.2% in the fourth quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 171.2% during the third quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 9,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $506,222.43. The trade was a 12.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 5.1%

NYSE:TSM opened at $402.16 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $160.50 and a one year high of $409.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 38.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9503 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TSM. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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