IFP Advisors Inc Sells 8,874 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 8,874 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. United Community Bank grew its position in T-Mobile US by 131.1% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Andre Almeida acquired 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,798,673. This trade represents a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Michael Sievert sold 13,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $3,061,393.77. Following the transaction, the director owned 126,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,901,574.95. This trade represents a 9.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 25,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,602 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $191.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.24. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $261.56. The firm has a market cap of $207.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. T-Mobile US's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Arete Research lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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