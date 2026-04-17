International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,578 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,522 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $53,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,602 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Forteris Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 858 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $361.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus set a $360.00 price target on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $303.88.

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International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $250.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.94 and a 200-day moving average of $282.10. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $220.72 and a 52-week high of $324.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

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About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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