Intuit Inc. $INTU Stock Position Raised by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 187.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,666 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 110,055 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.06% of Intuit worth $111,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 346.2% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 58 shares of the software maker's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,836,621.20. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $309.71 per share, for a total transaction of $154,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $541,992.50. This represents a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Intuit from $558.00 to $406.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on Intuit from $463.00 to $315.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings raised Intuit from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Freedom Capital cut Intuit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $519.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $514.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Intuit Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $305.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock's 50-day moving average is $375.04 and its 200-day moving average is $483.11. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $291.24 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The firm's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

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