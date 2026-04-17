Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,950 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 28.7% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $18,781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 19.3% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,759 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,399 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the third quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 28,306 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $12,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.7% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. TD Cowen raised Intuitive Surgical to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $620.00 price objective (up from $610.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $598.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 105 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.95, for a total transaction of $51,864.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 645 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.01, for a total value of $312,831.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at $782,321.13. This trade represents a 28.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 32,943 shares of company stock worth $17,279,568 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Intuitive Surgical News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $458.08 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.84 and a 12 month high of $603.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.68.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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