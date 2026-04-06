JB Capital LLC Reduces Stake in eBay Inc. $EBAY

JB Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 97.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,690 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 202,220 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC's holdings in eBay were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,151 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC lifted its position in eBay by 2.8% in the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 5.8% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 16,685 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $1,542,361.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 94,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,733,638.76. This trade represents a 15.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 33,441 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $3,076,237.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at $435,388.67. The trade was a 87.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,280 shares of company stock valued at $8,067,074. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY stock opened at $94.14 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.34. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $89.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. eBay had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business's revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from eBay's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. eBay's payout ratio is currently 28.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $98.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on eBay

eBay Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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