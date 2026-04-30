Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,484,848 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 424,818 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 2.8% of Jennison Associates LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.32% of Tesla worth $4,715,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 374,402 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $168,376,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. The trade was a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of TSLA opened at $369.32 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $383.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.55. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $271.00 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 339.23, a P/E/G ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. HSBC began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $398.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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