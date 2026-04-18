KBC Group NV Has $27.94 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. $HPQ

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,253,863 shares of the computer maker's stock after selling 799,379 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.14% of HP worth $27,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in HP by 186.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,378,723 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $228,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,691 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HP by 143.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,039,803 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $244,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,658,754 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $3,530,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in HP by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,703,639 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $1,450,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,623 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in HP by 688.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,293,041 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $62,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company's stock.

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HP Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $19.85 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.23.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 367.41% and a net margin of 4.46%.The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. HP's payout ratio is 45.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore set a $22.00 price target on HP in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research upgraded HP from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated an "underperform" rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $21.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HPQ

HP Profile

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

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