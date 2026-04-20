Krilogy Financial LLC Has $16.16 Million Stock Holdings in Perpetua Resources Corp. $PPTA

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA - Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 667,649 shares of the company's stock after selling 80,848 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.54% of Perpetua Resources worth $16,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPTA. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,751 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 519.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company's stock.

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Perpetua Resources Price Performance

Shares of Perpetua Resources stock opened at $33.90 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 0.15. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.60). On average, analysts expect that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mckinsey Margaret Lyon sold 43,722 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $1,205,415.54. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 132,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,272.70. This trade represents a 24.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Cherry sold 4,079 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $119,555.49. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 44,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,872.45. The trade was a 8.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,853 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PPTA shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on Perpetua Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Perpetua Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perpetua Resources presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Profile

Perpetua Resources Inc NASDAQ: PPTA, formerly known as eCobalt Solutions Inc, is a mineral exploration and development company focused on critical metals that support the global clean-energy transition. The company’s primary objective is to advance its flagship Idaho Cobalt Project, a permitted underground mine located near Stibnite, Idaho. This project is designed to produce cobalt, copper, gold and silver, with an emphasis on providing responsibly sourced materials to North American battery and technology markets.

In addition to its Idaho Cobalt Project, Perpetua Resources holds exploration licenses and mineral tenures across the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA - Free Report).

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