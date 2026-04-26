Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Lowers Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 229,993 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 8,750 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.'s holdings in Intel were worth $8,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 271.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares during the period. United Bank purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Intel by 12.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,737 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 29.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,277 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Intel by 9.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,352 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 74,838 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Intel Trading Up 23.3%

Shares of INTC stock opened at $82.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $411.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $85.22. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $51.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,160. The trade was a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citic Securities raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.90 to $60.30 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $72.98.

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About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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