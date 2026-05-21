Leonteq Securities AG Makes New $2.73 Million Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,312 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $2,728,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 444 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,983.3% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company's stock.

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Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL opened at $74.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average of $67.01. The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Delta Air Lines's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP John E. Laughter sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $1,074,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 54,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,893,364.09. This represents a 21.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 20,621 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $1,500,177.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 120,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,731,818.75. This represents a 14.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 204,925 shares of company stock valued at $14,323,395 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Delta Air Lines

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.20 to $79.30 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $79.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on DAL

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

Further Reading

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