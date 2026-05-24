Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,258,541 Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,258,541 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $164,907,000. Arista Networks accounts for approximately 1.2% of Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd owned about 0.10% of Arista Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Arista Networks Stock Up 3.6%

NYSE:ANET opened at $153.92 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.86 and a 52 week high of $179.80. The company has a market capitalization of $193.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.67. The stock's fifty day moving average is $145.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.18.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $181.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $181.84.

View Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,209,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,321,690.08. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $4,482,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,678.08. This represents a 71.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,503,700 shares of company stock worth $246,710,022 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arista was highlighted for strong cash flow growth, with operating cash flow reaching $1.69 billion in Q1 2026, reinforcing confidence in the durability of its AI and cloud networking demand. Article Title

Arista was highlighted for strong cash flow growth, with operating cash flow reaching $1.69 billion in Q1 2026, reinforcing confidence in the durability of its AI and cloud networking demand. Positive Sentiment: The company was named a Leader in Gartner’s 2026 Magic Quadrant for enterprise wired and wireless LAN, and it unveiled new campus networking hardware plus an upgraded AIOps platform, broadening its growth opportunity beyond data centers. Article Title

The company was named a Leader in Gartner’s 2026 Magic Quadrant for enterprise wired and wireless LAN, and it unveiled new campus networking hardware plus an upgraded AIOps platform, broadening its growth opportunity beyond data centers. Positive Sentiment: Arista continues to be featured by analysts and market commentary as a key “pick-and-shovel” AI stock and one of the cloud-computing names benefiting from hyperscaler AI buildouts. Article Title

Arista continues to be featured by analysts and market commentary as a key “pick-and-shovel” AI stock and one of the cloud-computing names benefiting from hyperscaler AI buildouts. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles repeated that Arista has strong profitability and upside potential, but these were largely recap-style mentions rather than new fundamental catalysts. Article Title

Several articles repeated that Arista has strong profitability and upside potential, but these were largely recap-style mentions rather than new fundamental catalysts. Negative Sentiment: One recent headline focused on “margin anxiety” around the stock, suggesting some investors still worry about profitability pressure even amid strong growth. Article Title

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Further Reading

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