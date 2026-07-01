Louisbourg Investments Inc. Sells 11,896 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Louisbourg Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,016 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,896 shares during the period. Louisbourg Investments Inc.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22,225.6% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 69,419,308 shares of the company's stock worth $1,436,633,000 after acquiring an additional 69,108,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,924,523,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,005,942,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock worth $49,740,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,074 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,423,886 shares of the company's stock worth $2,571,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,754 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Leerink Partners raised Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

More Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.7%

JNJ opened at $254.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $152.81 and a 1-year high of $259.90. The company has a market cap of $612.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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