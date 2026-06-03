Marble Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 3,928 Linde PLC $LIN

Marble Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,928 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $3,246,750,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Linde by 10,454.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,424,869 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,033,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,894 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $453,274,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,822,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Linde by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,124,882 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $910,129,000 after purchasing an additional 544,850 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Linde from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Linde from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $541.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,357 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.79, for a total value of $2,094,802.03. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,138 shares in the company, valued at $10,643,729.02. The trade was a 16.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total transaction of $3,111,800.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,227.77. The trade was a 44.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Linde Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $495.91 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $501.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.12. The company has a market capitalization of $229.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $387.78 and a 1-year high of $521.28.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 17.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Linde's payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

About Linde

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Linde, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Linde wasn't on the list.

While Linde currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here