Marble Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 4,575 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Marble Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $521.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business's 50 day moving average price is $333.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.28 and a 52 week high of $527.20. The stock has a market cap of $850.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $358.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer cut Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $419.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total value of $55,688,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,021,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,346,286,223.49. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at $432,612,950. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 339,532 shares of company stock worth $119,504,341 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

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About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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