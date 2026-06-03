Marble Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 9,040 Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Marble Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,040 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 31,238 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 523.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 42,233 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 35,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Duke Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Duke Energy outlined a large $103 billion capital plan for 2026-2030 focused on grid upgrades, cleaner power, and reliability, with analysts noting it supports future earnings growth and a 2026 EPS target of $6.71. Article Title

Duke Energy outlined a large $103 billion capital plan for 2026-2030 focused on grid upgrades, cleaner power, and reliability, with analysts noting it supports future earnings growth and a 2026 EPS target of $6.71. Positive Sentiment: The company said it is exploring tech partnerships with hyperscalers to help share the financial risk of new nuclear projects, which could make its clean-energy expansion more investable. Article Title

The company said it is exploring tech partnerships with hyperscalers to help share the financial risk of new nuclear projects, which could make its clean-energy expansion more investable. Positive Sentiment: Duke Energy confirmed power delivery for USA Rare Earth’s planned South Carolina magnet plant, highlighting new industrial load that could support future electricity demand. Article Title

Duke Energy confirmed power delivery for USA Rare Earth’s planned South Carolina magnet plant, highlighting new industrial load that could support future electricity demand. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage has also focused on Duke Energy’s valuation and recent share-price weakness, suggesting the stock has lagged recently even though longer-term returns remain positive. Article Title

Recent coverage has also focused on Duke Energy’s valuation and recent share-price weakness, suggesting the stock has lagged recently even though longer-term returns remain positive. Negative Sentiment: North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson testified against Duke Energy’s proposed rate hike, arguing it could cost families $1.4 billion and saying the utility “overshot the mark,” which could pressure investor sentiment around regulation. Article Title

North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson testified against Duke Energy’s proposed rate hike, arguing it could cost families $1.4 billion and saying the utility “overshot the mark,” which could pressure investor sentiment around regulation. Negative Sentiment: Duke Energy also requested an $8 monthly electric rate increase in Ohio and separately proposed a significant rate hike for 2027, adding to customer and political pushback risks. Article Title Article Title

Duke Energy also requested an $8 monthly electric rate increase in Ohio and separately proposed a significant rate hike for 2027, adding to customer and political pushback risks. Negative Sentiment: Another North Carolina filing from the attorney general argues Duke Energy’s rate proposal could sharply raise household costs, reinforcing regulatory uncertainty around its pricing plans. Article Title

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.8%

Duke Energy stock opened at $120.88 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $113.66 and a 1-year high of $134.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.02.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Duke Energy's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Duke Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Harry K. Sideris sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total value of $2,487,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,952,205.74. This trade represents a 17.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $438,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,680,087.25. The trade was a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

Further Reading

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