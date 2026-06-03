Marble Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Marble Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,527 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $680.00 to $605.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $620.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Key Stories Impacting Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.7%

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $513.03 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $692.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $564.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $559.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The business's quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is 66.83%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

See Also

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