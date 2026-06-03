Marble Wealth LLC Takes $1.56 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Marble Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,277 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 490.0% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 649 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $29,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company's stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts: Sign Up

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.3%

Verizon Communications stock opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $199.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.16. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $51.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.82 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 12.46%.The firm's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Verizon Communications from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.25 to $54.50 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Verizon Communications

More Verizon Communications News

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Verizon Communications, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Verizon Communications wasn't on the list.

While Verizon Communications currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here