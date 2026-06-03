Marble Wealth LLC Takes Position in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Marble Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,305,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,591,281,000 after purchasing an additional 814,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,669,576 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,195,973,000 after purchasing an additional 246,542 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,360,707 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,511,821,000 after purchasing an additional 46,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,728,692 shares of the company's stock valued at $934,391,000 after purchasing an additional 131,659 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,780,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts: Sign Up

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $74.12 on Wednesday. Sysco Corporation has a one year low of $68.19 and a one year high of $91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Sysco had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 103.57%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.510-1.510 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Sysco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Sysco's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sysco from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sysco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Sysco from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Sysco from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Sysco from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $88.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sysco

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John M. Hinshaw acquired 13,304 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.17 per share, with a total value of $1,000,061.68. Following the acquisition, the director owned 40,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,021,834. This trade represents a 49.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation NYSE: SYY is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sysco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sysco wasn't on the list.

While Sysco currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here