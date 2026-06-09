Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 8,825 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,808 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 8,825 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,733,668 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $15,780,919,000 after buying an additional 771,882 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,011,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $4,134,174,000 after purchasing an additional 673,690 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,986,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,455,911,000 after purchasing an additional 308,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,211,975,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,391,533 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,939,435,000 after purchasing an additional 392,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $182.00 price target (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $174.58.

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Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $10,330,597.89. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total value of $4,652,785.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 552,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,051,761. This trade represents a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 73,786 shares of company stock valued at $11,695,268 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $159.91 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $156.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.84 and a 52-week high of $165.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.62.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.28%.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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