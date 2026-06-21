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Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Written by MarketBeat
June 21, 2026
AbbVie logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC initiated a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter, buying 9,000 shares valued at about $2.06 million. AbbVie now represents roughly 1.2% of the firm’s portfolio.
  • AbbVie reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with earnings of $2.65 per share on $15 billion in revenue, both above analyst estimates. Revenue rose 12.4% year over year, and analysts now expect full-year EPS of 14.3.
  • The company announced a quarterly dividend of $1.73 per share, equal to an annualized yield of 3.2%. AbbVie also continues to draw attention for pipeline and strategic developments, including a reported $10.9 billion Apogee Therapeutics deal.
  • Interested in AbbVie? Here are five stocks we like better.

Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000. AbbVie makes up about 1.2% of Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1%

ABBV opened at $216.63 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $212.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.76. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.73 and a 1-year high of $244.81. The stock has a market cap of $382.74 billion, a PE ratio of 106.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The company's revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 340.89%.

Key AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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