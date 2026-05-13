Meta Platforms, Inc. $META is RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.'s 2nd Largest Position

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 131.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,050 shares of the social networking company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,745 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 10.0% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.'s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $21,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 78 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 96 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $800.00 target price (down from $880.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $840.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $935.00 to $945.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $840.31.

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Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 926 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.74, for a total transaction of $562,767.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,609.46. The trade was a 10.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.00, for a total transaction of $386,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,565,949. This represents a 13.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,676 shares of company stock valued at $107,299,848. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Meta Platforms

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.7%

META opened at $603.00 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $624.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $642.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $520.26 and a 1-year high of $796.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $10.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.67 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $56.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.56 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 36.93%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.65 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Meta Platforms's payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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